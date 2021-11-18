Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $21.42 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

In other news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

