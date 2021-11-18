Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,246 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.91 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

