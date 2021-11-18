Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

