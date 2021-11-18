Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $399.43. The company has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

