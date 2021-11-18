Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $305,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $155.98 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

