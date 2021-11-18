Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

MSFT stock opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $342.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

