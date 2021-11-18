Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 70,757 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 7.93% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

