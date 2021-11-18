ENI (NYSE:E) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on E. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

E opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. ENI has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in ENI by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

