Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Entegris reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris has a 1-year low of $87.98 and a 1-year high of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

