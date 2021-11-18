Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.00. 26,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,134,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $577.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 659.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 14.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.