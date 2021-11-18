Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.00. 26,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,134,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $577.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
