Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives $66.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 186,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.11. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

