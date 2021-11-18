EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Sells $1,231,648.11 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

