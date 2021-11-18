Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 million and the lowest is $2.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,413.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $81.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 28,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,325. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $525.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 838,219 shares of company stock worth $10,897,581. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.