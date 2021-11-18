Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $563.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 8.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 838,219 shares of company stock worth $10,897,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

