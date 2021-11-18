Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Up 123.8% in October

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the October 14th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EPHY opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $868,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

