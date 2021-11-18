EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

EPR stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EPR Properties stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

