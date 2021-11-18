Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $291.95

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.95 and last traded at $291.25, with a volume of 24476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

