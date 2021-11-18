Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

