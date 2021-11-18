Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of ASH opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ashland Global by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ashland Global by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.