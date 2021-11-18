Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.35). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 1,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,425,000 shares of company stock worth $19,952,981. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

