Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $288.28

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $288.28 and last traded at $286.61, with a volume of 63426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $1,611,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.