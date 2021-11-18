Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $153.10 Average PT from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

EEFT traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $111.04. 1,231,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

