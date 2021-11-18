Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

EUXTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$108.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

