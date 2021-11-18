European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 73.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 32.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 465,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 115,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 13.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

