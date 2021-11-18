EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $17.31

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 17.31, but opened at 18.80. EverCommerce shares last traded at 17.95, with a volume of 15,143 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 23.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $176,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

