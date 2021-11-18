EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,360 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $28,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after acquiring an additional 534,930 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EVO Payments by 43.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 666,664 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -265.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

