Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.82% of Evofem Biosciences worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 526,259 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 163,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

