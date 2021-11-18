Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 755,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Evogene has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.23.
EVGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
