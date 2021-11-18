Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 755,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Evogene has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

EVGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

