Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the October 14th total of 398,300 shares. Approximately 27.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,168. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.22.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

