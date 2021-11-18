Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the October 14th total of 398,300 shares. Approximately 27.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,168. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.22.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
Further Reading: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.