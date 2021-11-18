Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AQUA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 53,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $47.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

