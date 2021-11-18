Exceed Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) Short Interest Update

Exceed Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
EDSFF remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. Exceed has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Exceed Company Profile
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Exceed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exceed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.