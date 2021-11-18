ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.