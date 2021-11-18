Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $66,687.36 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXPE opened at $177.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

