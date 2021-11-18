Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,373 ($44.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,281.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,026.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

