Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EXPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,381 ($44.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,281.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,026.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

