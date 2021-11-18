Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.58

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.58 and last traded at $125.58, with a volume of 1949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $804,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,196.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $3,097,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 122.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

