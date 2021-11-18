Expro Group Holdings N.V. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Expro Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

