Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $211.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflect strong average occupancy and higher average rates to new and existing customers. The company also raised its FFO guidance. It is focused on expansion through accretive acquisitions, mutually beneficial joint-venture partnerships and a third-party management platform. With a solid presence in key cities, Extra Space is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States and is poised well for growth with a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantages. Its shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A rise in vacating volumes with the abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.33.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $203.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

