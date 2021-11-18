Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $209.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $204.21 and last traded at $202.40, with a volume of 7339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.27.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average of $172.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

