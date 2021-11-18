Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

EXTR opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $9,187,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 785,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

