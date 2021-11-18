Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Marne L. Levine Sells 10,254 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FB opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.