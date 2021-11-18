Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Decreased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $339.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $943.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average of $343.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,125,013 shares of company stock valued at $744,236,055. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

