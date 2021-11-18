Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003235 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $844.59 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00216957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.