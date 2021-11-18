FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $299,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 235,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.