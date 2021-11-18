Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 253.2% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 140.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 269.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Federal Signal stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

