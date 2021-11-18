Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $244.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RACE opened at $266.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $268.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

