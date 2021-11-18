Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 74,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,913,464 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $6.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after buying an additional 298,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 570,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

