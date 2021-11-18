Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post sales of $1.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $5.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.09 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

FTRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 76,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,942. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

