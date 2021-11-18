Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 2,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

