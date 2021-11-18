FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock valued at $69,604,622 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

